Emmy Awards Nominations 2025: <i>Severance</i> Leads Major Categories, Check Full List Of Nominees

The excitement is at its peak as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 gets ready to roll out tonight at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony, which begins at 8 PM ET, will celebrate the very best in television over the past year. Fans in India can catch the broadcast live on JioHotstar from 5:30 AM IST on September 15.

The Most Nominated Shows

Severance leads with 27 nominations, followed closely by The Penguin with 24, while The White Lotus and The Studio secured 23 each.

27 - Severance

24 - The Penguin

23 - The White Lotus

23 - The Studio

16 - The Last of Us

14 - Andor

14 - Hacks

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

This year's line-up showcases some of television's finest, with breakout hits, returning favourites, and new contenders all vying for the top honours.