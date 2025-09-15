Jenna Ortega Brings The Naked Dress To Emmy Red Carpet, Channelling Isabella Rossellini's 1992 Look

Television's biggest night, The Emmy Awards 2025, saw some of the most stunning celebrity outfits on the red carpet. Lighting up Los Angeles with one stunning outfit after another, several celebs made heads turn, but one look that stood out was Jenna Ortega's.

What Did Jenna Ortega Wear

Jenna Ortega made a major fashion statement at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards with a daring interpretation of the "naked dress" trend. The Wednesday actor wore a look from Sarah Burton's debut ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy that featured a top constructed entirely from multi-coloured jewels, pearls, and crystals.

The pieces were linked together in a net-like formation, creating the illusion of a barely-there bodice. The 22-year-old paired the intricate top with a floor-length black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, a sleek contrast that grounded the drama of the jeweled creation.

Jenna's look quickly drew comparisons to Isabella Rossellini's character, Lisle von Rhuman, in the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. In one scene, Rossellini wears a similar jewel-encrusted top. Jenna's outfit echoed that same energy - part sculpture, part seduction - turning the red carpet into a cinematic moment for herself.

Style journalist Zanna Roberts revealed that the ensemble arrived in a box shaped much like a coffin during Live From E!, as reported by People.

While her accessories were kept minimal, her vamp-like makeup took the look up a notch and heightened the effect. She wore a dark red lip and soft smokey eyes with pulled-back hair. For accessories, Jenna wore gems by Pomellato and sky-high heels by Christian Louboutin, which tied the look together.

Jenna's Emmy look was a balance between a risk-taking modern red carpet look and a nostalgic nod to one of fashion's most memorable on-screen wardrobes.