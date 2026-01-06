Why Travellers Are Flocking To Japan's Viral Mikami Shrine To Pray For A Hair Loss Cure

Tucked away near Kyoto's wildly photographed Arashiyama bamboo forest is a shrine the Internet cannot stop talking about and, it is not about love, luck or longevity. It is about hair.

A Shrine For The Hair

Mikami Shrine, currently going viral thanks to travel creator Shervin Abdolhamidi aka shervin_travels on Instagram, is Japan's (actually world's), only shrine dedicated entirely to hair. Yes, hair.

Hair growth, hair health, hair loss anxieties and even exam stress for future hairstylists all neatly tied into one quietly charming spot in Kyoto.

"The way you pray at this shrine is unique. You buy a prayer envelope and then the priests cuts a small strand of your hair and puts it in the envelope.

You pray at the Kami (Masayuki Fujiwara) before giving the envelope back to the priest who will pray for the wellbeing of your hair.

I don't really believe in this stuff but it's worth a shot," Shervin says.

The Real Story Behind Mikami Shrine

The story behind it is just as fascinating. Mikami Shrine is dedicated to Fujiwara Unemenosuke Masayuki, believed to be Japan's first recorded hairdresser.

Legend has it that during the Kamakura period, he began cutting and styling hair to support his family, unknowingly laying the foundation for an entire profession.

His skill and dedication were so revered that for centuries, barbers and salons across Japan would shut shop on the 17th of every month, marking the day of his death.

Fast forward to today and Mikami Shrine has found new fans beyond Kyoto's hairstyling circles.

These days, the shrine sees a mix of local barbers seeking blessings, students preparing for Japan's national beautician exams, and travellers hoping for thicker hairlines or healthier locks. There are even comb-shaped wooden plaques and hair-themed charms, because of course there are.

What makes Mikami Shrine especially fun as a travel stop is its location. It sits quietly near one of Kyoto's busiest tourist attractions, yet remains calm and unpretentious.