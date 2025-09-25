Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To His International Emmy Nomination For <i>Chamkila</i>: "It's All Because Of Imtiaz Ali Sir"

Diljit Dosanjh has added yet another milestone to his journey as both an actor and a global Punjabi icon. The star has earned not one but two nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his performance in Netflix's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is competing in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh has been individually recognised in the coveted Best Performance by an Actor slot.

What's Happening

Following the announcement on September 25 through the official International Emmys website, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share his excitement.

The actor-singer kept his reaction humble, attributing the recognition to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. "It's all because of Imtiaz Ali Sir," he wrote.

His post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, reflecting the pride many feel at seeing Punjabi storytelling on the international stage.

Imtiaz Ali's Reaction To Emmy Nomination

In a conversation with NDTV, Imtiaz Ali expressed his joy over double Emmy nominations. "Thanks for bringing the happy news that Chamkila has been nominated for two International Emmy Awards, for Diljit Dosanjh as Best Actor and for Chamkila as Best Film. A lot of messages have already come from so many people congratulating me, so it means it's a really big deal. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chamkila, and also the people of Punjab, who contributed to this film. It is very much a film of that land. I congratulate Diljit Dosanjh twice over," he said.

Background

Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix in April 2024, dives into the life of the folk singer often referred to as Punjab's original rock star.

Chamkila challenged conventions and spoke directly to the masses. His fame, however, was cut tragically short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated in 1988.

Diljit Dosanjh's performance, paired with Parineeti Chopra's role as Amarjot, has been praised for its emotional resonance.

With the ceremony scheduled in New York City on November 24, anticipation is already high for whether Chamkila can replicate the historic wins of projects like Delhi Crime and Vir Das's Emmy-winning comedy special, Vir Das: For India.