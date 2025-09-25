Imtiaz Ali To NDTV On Twin International Emmy Nominations For <i>Chamkila</i>: "I Congratulate Diljit Dosanjh Twice Over"

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is celebrating a proud moment as his Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila has bagged two prestigious nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025.

What's Happening

The film has been nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series while its lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, has been recognised in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his portrayal of the late Punjabi music icon.

Speaking to NDTV after the announcement, Imtiaz Ali expressed his joy and gratitude.

"Thanks for bringing the happy news that Chamkila has been nominated for two International Emmy Awards, for Diljit Dosanjh as Best Actor and for Chamkila as Best Film. A lot of messages have already come from so many people congratulating me, so it means it's a really big deal. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chamkila, and also the people of Punjab, who contributed to this film. It is very much a film of that land. I congratulate Diljit Dosanjh twice over," he said.

Background

Released on April 12, 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila explores the life of the legendary Punjabi singer who rose from humble beginnings to become a cultural icon with his bold and provocative lyrics. Chamkila's popularity was unmatched, yet his career was cut short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated at the age of 27. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila's second wife.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place in New York City on November 24. With its double nominations, Chamkila adds to the growing list of Indian projects making waves on the global stage, following in the footsteps of Delhi Crime and Vir Das's Emmy-winning comedy special, Vir Das: For India.