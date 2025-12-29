Vikramaditya Motwane's Mother And <i>Udaan</i> Producer Dipa De Motwane Dies, Aditi Rao Hydari Remembers "Tiger Mom"

Dipa De Motwane, veteran producer and mother of filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, died on Saturday.

She began her career as an associate producer on Somnath Sen's Leela (2002) and later worked on Vishal Bhardwaj's horror comedy Makdee and Ashvin Kumar's adventure drama The Forest. Known for her quiet yet influential contribution, she helped shape some of the most memorable films over the past two decades.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Post

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photo with her as she mourned her demise. Aditi wrote, "Farewell OG...Champion producer, Tiger mom to not just her own. Life of a set, life of a party. Feeder, scolder, nurturer with the largest heart, the warmest hugs and the time to listen. Inspiration 101. My darling Dipa aunty, I will miss you so so so much."



Farah Khan commented on Aditi's post and wrote, "Oh no! She was so full of life."

Work With Son Vikramaditya Motwane

After starting her career as an associate producer, Dipa De Motwane went on to produce her son Vikramaditya Motwane's acclaimed directorial debut, Udaan, in 2010. The film earned a standing ovation in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival and was later screened at global events, including the Giffoni Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

She later joined Phantom Films, the production house co-founded by Motwane along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena. During her tenure there, she worked on several notable projects, including Lootera, Hasee Toh Phasee, NH10, Masaan, Trapped, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, among others.



