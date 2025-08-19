Vikramaditya Motwane Slams AI-Made <i>Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal</i>: "Who Needs Writers And Directors When..."

The use of AI in filmmaking has been on the rise for some time now. Last month, the film industry expressed its disregard for the AI-altered re-release of Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, Ambikapathy.

Now, a full film made using Artificial Intelligence titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal was announced earlier today. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane lashed out at the announcement post.

What's Happening

Production house Abundantia Entertainment unveiled the poster of their first full "Made-In-AI" film earlier today.

They captioned it, "Proud and honoured to bring the timeless story of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, to theatres, in a first-of-its-kind, 'Made-In-AI', 'Made-In-India' avatar. With deep reverence for our culture, heritage and history, we are set to release this innovative spectacle in theatres on Hanuman Jayanti 2026."

Vikramaditya Motwane re-shared the post in his Instagram stories and wrote, "And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'?"

Vikramaditya Motwane's Previous Statement On AI-Usage In Films

Previously, too, Vikramaditya Motwane had spoken at length about how he disapproves of the excessive use of AI in films.

He had told Hindustan Times, "I see AI as a threat. The threat is not from the creators using it. The threat is from the people with money wanting to use it to save more money for themselves. The threat comes from there. It's about the people in power using it to be able to say, 'I can use AI and then I will not hire X number of people for my job,' or 'I can use AI and I can get rid of X number of people.'"

AI-Altered Raanjhanaa Controversy

Raanjhanaa, originally directed by Anand L Rai and starring Dhanush, was re-released by production house Eros Entertainment in Tamil with an altered climax created using AI, on August 1, 2025. The original creators claimed they never gave any consent. Both Aanand L Rai and Dhanush publicly criticised the move, calling it a violation of creative integrity. This was done to give a happy ending to the film.

The 'happy ending' context comes in because in the original film, Kundan (Dhanush) dies. The AI-generated climax is supposed to provide a kind of ending where Kundan survives.

Rewinding to the Raanjhanaa climax in 2013, Dhanush's character, Kundan, dies after getting shot. The incident unfolds at a public rally planned by the establishment. Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who plays his love interest, is not oblivious to the conspiracy that has been sketched out to ensure Kundan's death. Kundan is also aware of it, but his love for Zoya stops him from making it obvious.

In A Nutshell

In recent developments regarding the use of AI in films, director Vikramaditya Motwane had a strong reaction towards Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is a first-of-its-kind film that has been completely made using Artificial Intelligence, and the Lootera director was not impressed.