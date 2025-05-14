Anurag Kashyap Slams Vivek Agnihotri For <i>Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal</i> Controversy: "<i>Kitna Jhoota Hai Yeh Aadmi</i>"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anurag Kashyap is known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly. Vivek Agnihotri accused Kashyap of being a drunkard and shirking duties. Kashyap responded on Instagram, denying Agnihotri's claims about the film.

Anurag Kashyap is credited with some incredible films namely Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly, to name a few.

However, things turned sour recently, when Vivek Agnihotri called Kashyap a drunkard and accused him of palming off work to Vikramaditya Motwane during the shooting of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, led by John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap was one of the dialogue writers alongside Rohit Malhotra for the film, while the screenplay was written by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Reacting to Vivek Agnihotri's strong allegations, Anurag Kashyap put up an Instagram story, writing, "Kitna jhootha hai ye aadmi. Shooting London mein hui thi (This man is such a liar. The shooting of the film took place in London). I was in India. He didn't want the script by Motwane or me. He wanted to make Lagaan of football and took his own writer to write that crappy script. Neither me nor @motwayne went on the set ever. Stop posturing @vivekagnihotri (sic)."

Instagram/Anurag Kashyap

Vikramaditya Motwane too re-shared the story.

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Vivek Agnihotri got candid about the chaos that had unfolded on the sets of Goal.

The director said, "I have worked with him (Anurag Kashyap). We were doing the film Goal together. He was the writer of the film. Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to do it, but Saif had some personal issues at the time, so he left. Then we got John and Bipasha. Anurag uss time bahut sharab peeta tha toh usko time ka koi hisaab nahi tha."

He furthermore revealed that the creative direction of the film changed when Kashyap brought in Motwane.

Agnihotri added, "Phir voh Vikramaditya Motwane ko le aaye, bola mera ek ladka hai, woh help karega. Dheere dheere saara kaam Vikramaditya ko hi de diya. Main jo bana na chah raha tha, yeh log ki soch kuch alag thi, yeh kuch aur hi bana na chah rahe the. Ultimately, we were at loggerheads. The production house had a word with Anurag... Anurag ko handle karna mushkil ho gaya. Because only an alcoholic knows what an alcoholic goes through. It became a very big problem."

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal had John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in the lead. It was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Vivek Agnihotri for UTV Motion Pictures.