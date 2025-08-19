After Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap Slams AI-Made <i>Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal</i>: "Future For The Spineless Artists"

Earlier today, Collective Artists Network, a talent and entertainment firm headed by Vijay Subramaniam, unveiled the first-of-its-kind "AI-made" movie Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal's poster.

After Vikramaditya Motwane called out the makers for encouraging the exacerbation of AI in filmmaking, Anurag Kashyap also penned down a post expressing his disappointment.

What's Happening

Several controversies surrounding the use of excessive AI in filmmaking and the recent AI-altered climax of the Tamil version of Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa have been rampant on social media lately.

Now, the poster of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, unveiled earlier today, has invited the wrath of filmmakers such as Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap's scathing Instagram post read, "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writers, and directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you, and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you're not making enough for them, they are going all AI."

He further added, "Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine, will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you're no match for his AI performance. This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so-called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done, Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough for you. You should be in the gutter."

Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal's Announcement Post

Production house Abundantia Entertainment unveiled the poster of their first full "Made-In-AI" film earlier today.

They captioned it, "Proud and honoured to bring the timeless story of 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal', to theatres, in a first-of-its-kind, 'Made-In-AI', 'Made-In-India' avatar. With deep reverence for our culture, heritage and history, we are set to release this innovative spectacle in theatres on Hanuman Jayanti 2026."

Vikramaditya Motwane's Reaction

Vikramaditya Motwane re-shared the announcement post of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal in his Instagram stories and wrote, "And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'?"

Instagram/Vikramaditya Motwane

In A Nutshell

Both Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap have strongly reacted to Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, a complete film made using AI. After the AI-altered controversy of Raanjhanaa, the reaction to a full movie being made incorporating AI has been met with a strong reaction.

