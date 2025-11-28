<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: Dhanush's Latest Insta Post Has A <i>Raanjhanaa</i> Connect

Dhanush's much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein hit theatres today, November 28. With this film, Dhanush reunites with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai. The tragic film was a box office success, and now, with Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush returns to the 'World of Raanjhanaa'. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. On Friday, Dhanush shared a still from Raanjhanaa. The image was from the iconic final scene of Raanjhanaa, where Dhanush's character envisions his younger self in Varanasi.



Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "TERE ISHK MEIN - FROM TODAY. HAR HAR MAHADEV." Take a look at the post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) Earlier, Dhanush penned a heartfelt note about how his character Kundan from Raanjhanaa left a lasting impact on him and how he's revisiting those memories through Tere Ishk Mein. The first part of his post read, "A walk through memory lane. Where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me, even after more than a decade. The name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me and I still turn and smile." He further added, "Now, walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and strolling by the shores of the holy Ganges with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle. Now it's time for Shankar. Tere Ishk Mein... FROM TOMORROW. Har Har Mahadev." Take a look at the post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) For the unversed, in 2013, Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Besides Raanjhanaa and now Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush also collaborated with Aanand L. Rai on Atrangi Re, which featured Sara Ali Khan and was released on OTT.