<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Director Aanand L Rai On Dhanush's Film Being Compared To Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i>: "There Are Similarities"

As the release of Tere Ishk Mein starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush draws near, filmmaker Aanand L Rai is setting the record straight on comparisons swirling around the film.

What's Happening

Ever since the trailer was unveiled, audiences have pointed out similarities between Dhanush's fierce character arc and other films known for exploring toxic masculinity, such as Animal and Kabir Singh.

In an interview with The Hindu, Aanand L Rai pushed back on these parallels, asserting a clear distinction between his film and the ones it is being compared with.

"It doesn't belong in the same space. There are similarities in how the characters have aggression and rage. But those are just the ingredients and not the story," he stated.

One particular moment in the trailer - showing Dhanush storming into a wedding and threatening to unleash chaos - prompted further chatter about the actor playing an 'alpha male'. Addressing this perception, Aanand L Rai clarified that the character is far from being defined by tropes.

"A story is never conceived thinking of your character as an alpha. For me, the character is emotional and sensitive, and nothing that he does is wrong," he explained.

Background

Tere Ishk Mein also continues the filmmaker's long-standing association with both Dhanush and composer AR Rahman. Reflecting on how his relationship with the actor has evolved, Aanand L Rai said, "When we first worked together, Dhanush was no more than an actor. Over the years, I can say, now I have a son."

He added, "We are selfish people who are together for some reason. If you discover a relationship that goes beyond just working in films, it is magical. My profession has given me something very personal."

Backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow, and featuring music by AR Rahman, Tere Ishk Mein releases on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Fuels Fresh Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur Through His Reaction On Her Latest Post