Dhanush To Direct Rajnikanth And Kamal Haasan's <i>Thalaivar 173</i> After Sundar C's Sudden Exit: Report

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 173, backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, has hit a roadblock after the exit of its initially announced director, Sundar C.

What's Happening

Sundar C's exit created uncertainty around the project, prompting widespread speculation within the Tamil film industry about who would take charge next.

The wait for clarity may now be nearing an end, with actor Dhanush reportedly being considered to direct the film.

A report by Sacnilk stated that Dhanush is in talks to direct Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 173.

Neither the production team nor the actors associated with the project have issued any statement on the speculation.

Background

The project has been one of the most anticipated collaborations, especially with Kamal Haasan producing a Rajinikanth film after decades.

Sundar C had initially been announced as the director, but days later, he stepped away from the film, stating that "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances" had forced him to withdraw.

When asked about the development, Kamal Haasan told reporters, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it."

He added that as the producer, it is his responsibility to ensure the script aligns with the expectations of the film's star. "Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script," he said.

Kamal Haasan also hinted that a young filmmaker could be brought on board and described the team's creative direction by saying, "expect the unexpected."

In his press release, Sundar wrote, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons (Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan) goes back a long way. I will always hold them in the highest regard."

Thalaivar 173 will reunite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on a film project after 46 years. Kamal Haasan officially confirmed the film during the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025.

Sundar C previously directed Rajinikanth in Arunachalam (1997) and Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam (2003).

