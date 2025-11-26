Censor Board Clears Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> With One "Obscene" Word Cut

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's new love saga Tere Ishk Mein will release in theatres on Friday, November 28. The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with one cut. One obscene word has been changed, as per the report.

“Tere Ishk Mein has a lot of fights and intense romance, as evident from the trailers. The CBFC usually asks for deletions in action scenes, certain fiery dialogues, or intimate moments. But with Tere Ishk Mein, they have not asked for any visual cuts at all. Only one dialogue has been modified,” said a source close to Bollywood Hungama.

As per the cut list, an obscene word was replaced with an appropriate one at around the 27-minute mark. Two additional changes were requested: inserting the anti-smoking static message in Hindi and blurring the liquor brand label.

Once these changes were made, Tere Ishk Mein was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on November 24. The film's length, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 169.17 minutes — that is, 2 hours, 49 minutes, and 17 seconds. It releases in cinemas on November 28.

The film's advance booking is currently trending on platforms like BookMyShow. As per the latest reports, the film has already sold nearly 35,000 tickets collectively across major chains for Day 1 and is expected to cross 40,000 soon.

The Dhanush starrer appears to be well on track to surpass his previous benchmarks.