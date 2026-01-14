<i>Haq</i> Turns Aditi Rao Hydari Into Yami Gautam's Fan: "No Noise, Just Incredible Conviction And Craft"

Yami Gautam has been receiving widespread praise for her powerful performance in Haq. After its theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Netflix. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to shower love on the film and Yami's performance.

What Aditi Rao Hydari Wrote

Aditi began her post by saying, "It's been a week since I watched Haq And I haven't stopped thinking about it. A film so beautifully crafted, directed, acted, written. An important story, told with dignity, vulnerability, strength, grace and rage all at once. It felt so real, so layered. Thank you Suparn Verma for this film, more power to you, this one is too special and so is your mind... always cheering for you."

She added, "Greshunath your writing resonates so deeply that it made me pause the film weep buckets, and made my heart swell. Yami Gautam, I'm a fan! I admire your choices, your work and and how you choose to work... no noise, just incredible conviction and craft. Thank you @therealemraan for adding your heft and sensitivity to this story. Thank you for backing stories like this @jungleepictures. This one is a gem, one that will shine forever." Take a look at the post here:





Aditi also shared another Instagram Story, writing, "Ps- what I've written is not a even 0.1 percent of what I felt And how hopeful I felt Hopeful that creators like this exist, and make films like these with such courage and conviction. Hopeful in the belief that good thoughts win, good ideas win, courage wins, truthful intentions win, honesty wins, artistry wins, talent wins, craft wins. And...goodness wins...and that it will be rewarded if not today then someday and forever."



Haq was directed by Suparn Verma and features Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.



