How <i>Chamkila</i> Played Cupid In The Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Love Story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are enjoying the best phase of their lives - parenthood. The gorgeous couple was recently blessed with a baby boy. Parineeti, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, shared some interesting details about the film.

She also revealed how the movie played cupid between her and her now-husband, Raghav Chadha.

In her latest vlog, Parineeti disclosed that they did not lip-sync for Amar Singh Chamkila, saying, "We never lip-synced; we used to sing live. The mics we were wearing recorded our actual singing."



She added, "We never dubbed it in a studio. It was very challenging because it had never happened before - singers actually singing live on set."

Sharing a fun BTS moment with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti added, "Diljit said, 'You become Rihanna,' and I was acting like Rihanna, which was not happening at all - totally flop - and Diljit was playing Chamkila. We were both trying to act cool, and the whole set was laughing and going crazy."

Interestingly, it was Imtiaz Ali who had to meet Raghav Chadha, the local MP, for approvals and logistics.



The actress said, "Back then, we didn't even know each other. When the shoot happened in Punjab in 2023, that's when I met Raghav. We met and started dating. Even today, we say that somewhere it's because of Chamkila that Raghav and I got together."

Amar Singh Chamkila was released in 2024.