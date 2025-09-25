International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Earns Best Actor Nomination For <i>Chamkila</i>, Imtiaz Ali's Film Also Receives A Nod

Diljit Dosanjh has landed a major international milestone with his nomination for Best Performance by an actor at the International Emmy Awards 2025. The recognition comes for his portrayal of the late Punjabi folk legend in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila.

Dosanjh's performance has been hailed for authentically capturing Chamkila's energy, vulnerability, and charisma. His nomination places him in the same category as David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

Notably, Amar Singh Chamkila has also scored a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

The film, which premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024, traces Chamkila's extraordinary journey. Known for lyrics that spoke unabashedly about love, rebellion, and social realities, Chamkila's meteoric rise was cut short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated in 1988 at the young age of 27.

In the movie, Parineeti Chopra stars alongside Dosanjh as Amarjot.

Indian content has made steady inroads at the Emmys in recent years. Netflix's Delhi Crime scripted history in 2020 by winning the Best Drama Series, while comedian Vir Das brought home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India. These wins have set the stage for Indian stories to find a global platform.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York City on November 24, where winners across television's global spectrum will be unveiled.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Pahalgam Attack: 'India-Pakistan Played Cricket After Sardaar Ji 3'