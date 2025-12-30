Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Marry On February 26 In Udaipur: Report

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged on 3 October 2025, as sources close to them confirmed to NDTV. Now, according to a report by a media portal, the gorgeous duo are preparing to get married soon in Udaipur.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reported Wedding

A source told the Hindustan Times that Vijay and Rashmika will get married on February 26 next year. The source said, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on 26 February at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible, with only their loved ones in attendance."

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika addressed her wedding rumours and said, "I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall."

Background

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have never spoken publicly about the speculation of their dating.

The two actors previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and are set to team up again for director Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 14.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, while Rashmika appeared in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and also starred in the Telugu film The Girlfriend this year. Both are currently busy with their next projects. Rashmika has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in her kitty.



