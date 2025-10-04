Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Engaged, To Marry In February 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged after dating for a few years.

What's Happening

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3) with family members and close friends in attendance.

The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

The actors have not officially announced their engagement or wedding yet.

Background

Rashmika's recent social media post went viral, fueling speculation that it could be related to her engagement.

Fans have shown heightened excitement over the couple's relationship milestone following the post.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Rashmika shared a picture dressed in traditional attire with a tilak on her forehead. She captioned, "Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can't wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic)."

On the professional front, Rashmika will next star in director Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Thamma opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others in key roles, and is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu spy action-thriller Kingdom (2025).

