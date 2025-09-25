Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Pahalgam Attack: 'India-Pakistan Played Cricket After <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>'

Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed the much-discussed Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, along with the recent India-Pakistan cricket match, during his concert in Malaysia. The actor-singer, who had faced heavy criticism for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, spoke about having "a lot of answers" but choosing to remain silent.

What Happened

While performing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the audience in Punjabi and spoke openly about the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy.

He said, "When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."

Speaking about the horrific Pahalgam attack, he continued, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played afterwards."

He then referred to the recent Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan on September 14, where India secured a seven-wicket victory - their first match against Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack.

"I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I've learnt that from life. So I didn't say anything... There are a lot more things to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s***," concluded Diljit.

On Media Portrayal

Diljit did not hold back when speaking about how the media had treated him.

He said, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation."

About The Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy ever since the trailer of the film was released on June 22, when the involvement of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir came to light. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, the film's release was barred in India but was released overseas on June 27. Several Indian film bodies have since called for a permanent ban on the movie in India.

Diljit had earlier addressed the issue in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

Responding to the criticism, he explained, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of major events happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously wouldn't be released in India, and instead opted for an overseas release. The producers had invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, none of this was happening."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

On working with Hania Aamir, Diljit remarked, "Very good. She's very professional. I really respect her work and her privacy. I'm a very private person myself, and I give everyone their space, especially women. Conversations are always to the point; nothing more."

In A Nutshell

At his Kuala Lumpur concert, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the massive Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, emphasising that it had been blown out of proportion. He also touched upon how sections of the media had tried to portray him as anti-national, but stressed that Punjabis and the Sikh community can never go against their nation.

