Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Sardaarji 3</i>, Featuring Hania Aamir, Skips India Release Amid Tensions With Pakistan

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, will only release overseas. The film has been barred from release in India due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Sunday, Diljit shared the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer on Instagram and shared the film's release date. In the caption, he wrote, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only/ FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN." Check out the post here:

The trailer for Sardaar Ji 3 on YouTube is geo-blocked in India, with a message stating, "The uploader has not made this video available in your country." However, the teaser and songs of the film are still available to watch. The teaser of the film didn't feature Hania Aamir, though the Pakistani actress is a part of the trailer.

Sardaar Ji 3 features Hania Aamir as a ghost hunter alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who is tasked with exorcising a spirit from a UK mansion. The film features a mix of action and comedy, with romantic subplots involving Hania and Neeru Bajwa vying for Diljit's attention.

Sardaar Ji 3, set to release globally on June 27, was embroiled in a controversy over the casting. The Pahalgam terror attack raised tensions between India and Pakistan, triggering a ban on Pakistani artists working in India.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film as the movie's cast members also included Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.

As a result, the makers decided to skip the film's theatrical release in India. Sardaar Ji 3 will now only be released overseas on June 27, 2025.

Hania Aamir's Instagram account was also blocked in India after the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. The actress was criticised for making anti-India remarks following Operation Sindoor.