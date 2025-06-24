Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Hania Aamir-<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: "Producers <i>Ke Bohut Paisa Laga Hua Hai</i>"

As Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 on Sunday, the internet went berserk as they saw Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starring in it. The film will only have an International release now, it has been barred from release in India due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Diljit Dosanjh has now responded to the online criticism and backlash he has been facing for working with Hania Aamir. In conversation with BBC Asian Network, the actor and singer, has spoken up on how the film was shot way back when the situation was stable. Right now, producer's money is at stake, but the condition has worsened. However, Diljit Dosanjh reiterated that he supports the decision of the makers to release it abroad.

Responding to the same, Diljit Dosanjh told BBC Asian Network, "Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bohut saari badi cheezein humare haath mein nahi hain. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India mein toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bohut paisa laga hua hain aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi. (When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening)."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

He also spoke about his experience of working with Hania Aamir, "Very good. She's very professional. I really respect her work and her privacy. I'm also a very private person myself and I give everyone their space, especially women. To the point hi baat hoti hai zyaada kuch nahi (Conversations are to the point, nothing more)."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film as the movie's cast members also included Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.

As a result, the makers decided to skip the film's theatrical release in India. Sardaar Ji 3 will now only be released overseas on June 27, 2025.

