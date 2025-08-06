Exclusive: <i>Abir Gulaal</i> Actor Vaani Kapoor On Diljit Dosanjh-<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, "He Hasn't Broken Any Law"

Months after the release of her film Abir Gulaal was stalled in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025), actress Vaani Kapoor has reacted to the Diljit Dosanjh-Sardaar ji 3 controversy which dominated the headlines once it was revealed that Pakistani star Hania Aamir featured in a key role in the Punjabi movie. Addressing the gravity of the situation, Vaani tells NDTV in an exclusive interview, "I don't want it to be a clickbait conversation".

Despite facing several threats from different film bodies in India, Diljit Dosanjh released Sardaar Ji 3 overseas on June 27. As one of the producers of the film, Diljit could take a call on his film, whereas Vaani's Abir Gulaal was caught in the crosshairs. When we ask Vaani to share her thoughts about Diljit's decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 globally, she says, "I am assuming his film was shot before the atrocious attack and I am assuming as a producer his money must have been stuck.

"I guess, some 100 technicians were involved in making the film. The situation was different when the film was shot. I don't think he was meaning to disrespect the nation. He is a global star... He is looked up to globally. He has taken measures as per whatever he thought was suitable to him. But I don't think any laws have been broken, right?"

The Fate Of Sardaar Ji 3 And Abir Gulaal

Vaani Kapoor was paired opposite popular Pakistani star Fawad Khan in the film Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May 9 release in India, the release of the movie was delayed indefinitely after the Pahalgam attack. After the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an organisation of movie artists, called for a boycott on Abir Gulaal. FWICE is the same organisation that banned Pakistani artists, singers and technicians from working in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 35 Indian paramilitary personnel.

When the India-Pakistan diplomatic ties once again took a hit after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also stalled the release of Abir Gulaal in India.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 cast featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starring opposite the actor-singer. The teaser of the Punjabi film didn't feature her, but the trailer's release on June 22 revealed Hania Aamir's involvement with Sardaar Ji 3.

Following the revelation, Diljit Dosanjh faced threats from FWICE, including stalling the release of the film. However, he stuck to his decision and the film released in theatres (excluding India) on June 27. Sardaar Ji 3 emerged as one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films overseas. It minted approx Rs 150 crore at the box office.