Vaani Kapoor Dazzles In A Champagne Ethnic Ensemble Ahead Of Her OTT Debut With <i>Mandala Murders</i>

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to showcase her talent in Mandala Murders, was recently seen in a sophisticated and elegant ethnic ensemble.

The Raid 2 actor looked absolutely stunning in an Anarkali suit, given its flowing silhouette. The outfit was in a beautiful shade of champagne, exuding a subtle shimmer that caught the light gracefully.

The bodice of the outfit is intricately embellished with sequins and delicate threadwork that spreads to the sleeves as well. It added a touch of much-needed frost to an otherwise classic outfit. The neckline adds a touch of uniqueness to the fit, with the sleeves and necklace having a rich texture.

The skirt of the outfit flows beautifully, which adds volume and movement to the silhouette. The sheet dupatta in the same colour as the outfit complemented the overall traditional aesthetic perfectly.

She chose her accessories well. The statement earrings with intricate designs added a touch of sparkle to the overall look. Vaani Kapoor kept her hair open in soft, flowy waves that went well with her frame. It added a romantic and graceful touch to the look.

For makeup, Vaani Kapoor kept things minimal and subtle. The radiant glow on her face and her smile in one of the pictures suggest confidence and poise. This perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style makes her overall fit effortlessly chic and sophisticated.