Vaani Kapoor's Bronzed Glam Avatar Works Like Magic With Smokey Eyes And A Sleek Bun

Vaani Kapoor makes jaws drop yet again as she dolls up in a full glam look for what looks like a formal evening out. The Abir Gulaal actress dished out a stunning beauty moment featuring a full face of makeup that screamed bronzed and beautiful from a mile away. It served ace vibes teamed perfectly with a sleek updo.

Vaani Kapoor is here to slay B-town with her beauty outing this time over again. The 36-year-old actress dolled-up her pretty face in a full coverage foundation, arched brows and an overall bronzer laden complexion that gave her a Jennifer Lopez inspired look. A shimmery grey smokey eyeshadow added all the glam to her eyes paired with fluttery false lashes.

A generously contoured, bronzed and highlighted cheekbones and nose bridge did wonders for Vaani. She added the finishing touch to her makeup look with a rose hued lip gloss that gave her the colour and shine her look needed.

If Vaani's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her hair in a sleek up do with curls that lent her look its crowning glory.

Vaani Kapoor's bronzed and beautiful look reached the zenith of glam offerings.

