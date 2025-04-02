Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Glam In Dewy Base And Bold Red Lips

Vaani Kapoor is all set to impress her fans with her stunning beauty look. The star is known for some impeccable style and fashion, but this time it's her subtle glam makeup look that is making the waves. For an event, the star made her glamorous appearance wearing a golden bodycon gown. But all we could look at was her subtle makeup.

For her makeup. Vaani went with a fresh, subtle dewy base, with lots of highlighter on the nose, cheeks and forehead; contoured cheeks; a decent amount of blush at all the right places; winged eyeliner; a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids; mascara-coated lashes; arched brows; and bold red lips. The star completed her beauty look by tying her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Vaani further elevated her style by accessorising her gown with a pair of dainty earrings that complemented not only her beauty look but her attire just right.