Sheeba Chadha On Working With Salman Khan In <i>Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam</i>: "He Tripped And Fell, Then Just Stormed Off The Sets"

Sheeba Chadha recently spoke about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was the first film she had worked on. She recalled working with Salman Khan and how he had a raging temper on the sets of the film.

Sheeba Chadha was recently in conversation with Siddharth Kannan, where she reminisced about her initial days in the Hindi film industry.

She recalled the time spent on sets shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, led by Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn.

Speaking of the unpredictable atmosphere on sets and what she could recall of working with Salman Khan, Sheeba Chadha said, "I remember he tripped and fell, and he just stormed out of the sets. Unhone darwaza aise pheka (he slammed the door so hard), and there was an old lightman behind the door who got slightly hurt. I was like, baap re, aisa hota hai kya with stars (Oh my god, does this happen while working with stars)?"

Furthermore, she spoke about a particular instance where Salman had to hug Sheeba Chadha as per the scene, but Salman simply refused.

Sheeba mentioned, "He had to hug me, and Salman refused. He said, 'I won't hug'."

The situation went a little out of hand, where Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to step in and convince Salman Khan to go as the script demanded.

The actress has her comedy-drama web series Bakaiti releasing on Zee5. It is directed by Ameet Guptha. Sheeba Chadha plays an important role in a middle-class family, and the story is set against the backdrop of Ghaziabad.

One of her most-awaited projects is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I, where she will be essaying the character of Manthara. The film will be released in two parts. Part I is hitting the screens in Diwali 2026, while Part II will be out in Diwali 2027.

