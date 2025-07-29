<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: From Ram Kapoor To Mallika Sherawat, Celebrities Who Refused To Be A Part Of The Reality Show

One of the most beloved reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with season 19. Lately, there has been a lot of buzz regarding the contestants in Big Boss 19.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show was initially expected to have some well-known television personalities like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr Faisu as contestants.

Additionally, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, and Sreerama Chandra were also believed to be considered for this season of Bigg Boss.

Along with the regular contestants, it is reported that Kavya Mehra, India's AI Influencer, is also in talks to be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

However, here's a look at some of the well-known names who have firmly refused to be a part of the upcoming season.

Ram Kapoor

While the Mistry actor has been embroiled in a lot of controversies lately, he revealed his decision to never join the Big Boss House recently. In a conversation with Filmibeat, the actor had stated that he wouldn't be a part of the show even if he was given Rs 20 crore. He called the show "voyeuristic" and also stated how it does not align with the kind of perception he has as an actor, along with privacy concerns.

Mallika Sherawat

On Monday, Mallika shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU." The actress earlier attended Bigg Boss 18 as a guest to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan of Veer fame revealed in an interaction with Hindi Rush that she did not want to be a part of Big Boss because of practical and personal reasons. She also explained how she could not bear to be away from home for three months, as she had responsibilities. She also stated that she will be evicted from the house as she won't tolerate misbehaviour, "Mera haath uth jayega."

Anita Hassanandani

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anita Hassanandani stated how she didn't think she was wired to be a part of a reality show like Big Boss. She was also honest, as she remarked that even if she agreed, the makers would not be able to get the kind of drama the show needs out of her.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's sister, was recently a part of the hit reality show The Traitors. According to Siaset, she would not be able to cope with the "intense format" of the show and hence declined the offer.

Raj Kundra

Interestingly, both Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have been part of the Big Boss franchise. Shilpa Shetty had hosted the second season of Big Boss in 2008. Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss 3, which she left midway to attend her sister's wedding. She then went on to become a part of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Raj Kundra mentioned that he thinks that's enough.

Purav Jha

He was one of the traitors in the first season of the popular reality show The Traitors. However, he declined the offer to be a part of Big Boss for now. He hasn't ruled out the possibility completely.

Jannat Zubair

The actress had two reasons not to be a part of Big Boss Season 19. One being that she did not want to deal with too much drama right now. Reports also suggest that there is a possibility of an ex-boyfriend being one of the participants.

Khan Sir

He is extremely popular for his unique teaching style and has a massive YouTube fan following. It was during one of his teaching classes that he revealed that he had been approached to be a part of Big Boss before, and this year, too, he was offered to join.

A viral video making the rounds online saw Khan Sir telling his students, "Bigg Boss waale baar baar bula rahe hain. Lekin maine har baar mana kar diya."

When students teased him, he ended on a funny note that they might ask him to do live classes from the Big Boss sets.

This season of Bigg Boss is expected to have 15 contestants at the beginning, with around 3 to 5 wild card entries during the course of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere by late August. While the exact premiere date and contestant list for Bigg Boss 19 have not been unveiled till now, the announcement has definitely added to the buzz for the latest season of the show.