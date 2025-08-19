<i>Thama</i> Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Team Up For A Bloody Love Story

Horror meets romance on a large scale in this bloody love story titled Thama, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. This is the first time the two actors have been paired opposite each other.

What's Happening

Aditya Sarpotdar's vampire comedy unveiled the character posters yesterday, while the teaser was dropped today.

Thama is said to be the first love story in the Maddock-Horror comedy universe.

The first frame of the teaser sets the base of a not-so-ordinary love story between the onscreen characters of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Soon, the horror twist comes that will lead to obstacles between the two destined lovers played by the lead pair.

While Nawazzuddin Siddiqui's character is going to pepper the story of Thama with its menacing traits, Paresh Rawal's character will balance horror with comedy in this tale waiting to be unfolded.

From forest chases to Malaika's scintillating dance number, the teaser offers glimpses of the mega entertainment that awaits.

About Thama

The plot of the film revolves around Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a historian who is on his journey to unearth the mythological roots of vampirism prevalent in Indian folklore. Rashmika Mandanna plays Tadaka, a ray of hope who traverses the path of embracing both chaos and love.

Nawazuddin plays the role of Yakshasan, aka "King of Darkness", while Paresh Rawal as Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal brings in the humorous streak in this bloody tale.

The film alternates between two timelines: one set in modern-day India, and the other in the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar. Fans can expect a tale of horror mingled with unfulfilled love to take centre stage.

In A Nutshell

Thama is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The film is set to release in theatres in Diwali 2026.