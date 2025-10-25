Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A Shout Out To Aneet Padda For <i>Shakti Shalini</i>: "Punjabi <i>Aa Gaye Oye</i>"

After constant speculation surrounding the female lead for Shakti Shalini, yet another title from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the makers have finally confirmed Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame as the leading lady. The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, accompanying the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ayushmann Khurrana recently gave a shout-out to Aneet Padda for becoming part of the Maddock family.

What's Happening

Ayushmann Khurrana shared his excitement for Aneet Padda, who is all set to lead Shakti Shalini.

Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda... Punjabi aa gaye oye﻿!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible. So proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet."

Ayushmann Khurrana On Thamma Releasing At Diwali

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his excitement for his first Diwali release with Thamma.

He told IANS, "When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan told me that Thamma was releasing at Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something I had always wished would happen in my career."

He also added, "Thamma is the tentpole film of my career, and I'm fortunate to have got Diwali for its release. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar's film release. Today, I went to the theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!"

Amar Kaushik On Casting Aneet Padda In Shakti Shalini

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik revealed what led to bringing Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation after Saiyaara, on board for Shakti Shalini.

He said, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suited the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

Amar Kaushik added, "The shooting will commence in January 2026."

Background

Since 2018, Maddock Films has meticulously built its Horror Comedy Universe, starting with Stree. The franchise has since expanded with Bhediya (based on a shape-shifting werewolf legend from Arunachal Pradesh) and Munjya (centred around a mischievous creature from Marathi folklore).

The latest addition, Thamma, described as "a bloody love story", sees Ayushmann Khurrana as a historian-turned-vampire who falls for Rashmika Mandanna's character, Tadaka. By attaching the Shakti Shalini teaser to Thamma, Maddock Films has signalled the next phase of its cinematic universe.

With Aneet Padda now leading the charge, Shakti Shalini promises to be a high-octane myth-meets-horror spectacle, set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

In A Nutshell

