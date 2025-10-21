Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani In Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's <i>Shakti Shalini</i>, Teaser Out With <i>Thamma</i>

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has just added another major twist to its ever-growing franchise. Actor Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with the hit romantic drama Saiyaara, is stepping into the supernatural realm as the new face of Shakti Shalini. After weeks of speculation, it has been officially confirmed that she has replaced Kiara Advani in the horror-comedy universe.

What's Happening

The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, accompanying the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As a surprise reveal, the announcement clip appeared during the post-credits scene of the Diwali release, leaving audiences thrilled.

The teaser introduced Aneet Padda as the titular lead with the words, "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026."

Maddock Films has yet to share details regarding the supporting cast or plotline.

the mother of all "Shakti-Shalini" miss aneet padda is coming dec 2026. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z9QgLgxJiw — hourly aneet (@aneethourly) October 21, 2025

The most awaited announcement is finally here. Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini 😭❤️#Thamma pic.twitter.com/vcDZg7Plxt — Queen 💘 (@queenofthelov) October 21, 2025

Background

Since 2018, Maddock Films has meticulously built its Horror Comedy Universe, starting with Stree. The franchise has since expanded with Bhediya (based on a shape-shifting werewolf legend from Arunachal Pradesh) and Munjya (centred around a mischievous creature from Marathi folklore).

The latest addition, Thamma, described as "a bloody love story", sees Ayushmann Khurrana as a historian-turned-vampire who falls for Rashmika Mandanna's character, Tadaka. By attaching the Shakti Shalini teaser to Thamma, Maddock Films has signalled the next phase of its cinematic universe.

With Aneet Padda now leading the charge, Shakti Shalini promises to be a high-octane myth-meets-horror spectacle, set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

ALSO READ: Thamma Review: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Film Is Compact, Impactful