Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence On Rumoured Tiff With Irrfan Khan: "Couldn't Waste Time On Such Useless Things"

Like most actors who worked with the late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks fondly of him and their collaboration. Nawazuddin, who starred alongside him in The Lunchbox, recently opened up about the long-standing rumours of a rift with his co-star.

What's Happening

In conversation with Hindi Rush, Nawazuddin Siddiqui brushed off the speculation surrounding his relationship with Irrfan Khan.

Nawazuddin said, "That was just news. I don't think everything reported in the news is the truth."

He elaborated that much of the news circulating online was completely opposite to the atmosphere on set.

Speaking of how he viewed Irrfan Khan as his elder brother, Nawazuddin shared, "Irrfan bhai was my senior, and we shared a very long association. Even when he was preparing for his Hollywood films, I would be with him all the time. I'd read lines with him, give him cues, just so he could rehearse. His aashirvaad has always been there. I saw him as an older brother."

Both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan graduated from the National School of Drama.

On The Lunchbox Budget

Speaking about the "tight budget" within which The Lunchbox was made, Nawazuddin said, "Our film couldn't afford this. We were making the film on a very small budget, so we couldn't waste time on such useless things."

"I think I did the maximum number of films with him. We worked together in around seven to eight films, and three or four of them were never even released," Nawazuddin concluded.

How Did The Rumours Start?

Speculation about friction between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan began a few years ago.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui mentioned how neither actor would walk onto the set if the other was present. He added that such things happen when both actors are of such "stature."

About The Lunchbox

The film was jointly produced by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, among others. Described as India's hottest indie film of 2013, The Lunchbox is based on Mumbai's dabbawalla delivery service.