Vipin Sharma To NDTV: "Irrfan And I Looked Like Brothers, A Screenplay Writer Told Me"

Vipin Sharma is on a roll. From portraying the Prime Minister in Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season Four to appearing as a Lavanda dancer in Dhadak 2 and playing an official in Family Man 3, the actor's journey showcases a seamless blend of acting calibre and professional acumen. In an era dominated by omnipresent social media, Vipin Sharma focuses on working with utmost sincerity. He also shared a close bond with the late actor Irrfan Khan, with whom he starred in the 2011 film Paan Singh Tomar. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Vipin Sharma fondly recalled memories of the ever-inspiring actor. The Taare Zameen Par actor still feels as if Irrfan watches over him.

"I Feel Irrfan Watches Me From Somewhere"

"I become very emotional when I talk about him. I start crying; it always happens," shared an emotional Vipin Sharma.

"We knew each other from our NSD days, from the hostel days. Then he moved to Bombay. I had just started working here. We used to chat a lot about acting and many other things. After a long time, when I was acting in Paan Singh Tomar, there was a scene between us when we separate. Screenwriter Sanjay Chauhan watched the film and said, 'You guys look like brothers when you separate.' That thought had never crossed my mind. He just said that," Vipin told NDTV at length.

"Irrfan has a special place in my heart. Every time my work comes out, I wish he could see it. Once, he saw one of my advertisements for a furniture company. He called me and said, 'You are really good in this ad. I hope a lot of work came your way.' I said, no, a lot of work didn't come, but I like that you appreciated," Vipin recalled.

In Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan Khan played the titular character, while Vipin Sharma portrayed Major Masand. The 2010 film was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

"Every time my work is released, I wish he could call me and see my work. I really miss that. At times, I feel he is always watching me from somewhere, and that gives me courage. He was an inspiring actor. The kind of work he did is always motivating. If I can become even ten percent of what he was, I would be grateful," Vipin said. His voice choked with emotion.

"I Designed Lights For A Play Manoj Acted In"

The much-awaited third season of Amazon Prime's original, Family Man, will be released this Friday. Along with a powerful cast led by Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi, Vipin Sharma will light up the screen. Talking about his close bond with Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin said, "I knew Manoj Bajpayee from my Delhi days. I was at NSD, and Manoj was doing theatre with Barry John. I actually designed the lights for a play in which Manoj was acting, and I directed a play that featured Manoj as well. We have known each other for a long time and share a special bond."

Do Social Media Followers Impact His Chances Of Getting Work?

In an era dominated by the Instagram numbers game, Vipin Sharma has made his mark through his work, starting with his major role in Taare Zameen Par (2007). When asked if social media followers impact his chances of getting roles, the actor said, "I don't know. I don't see my work and my social media presence as complementary or, for that matter, opposed to each other. I really don't know. I keep hearing such things, but I don't have anyone in mind who has landed a big role solely because of their social media following."

Vipin Sharma was last seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 on the big screen.