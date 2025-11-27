Exclusive: Vipin Sharma On Aamir Khan vs Anurag Kashyap Impact On His Career

How do you want to remember him? A stern father who didn't understand an eight-year-old's struggles with dyslexia or a gangster's associate who became part of the Internet's favourite meme fest? Vipin Sharma, who has had a stellar run on OTT platforms, credits his career to Anurag Kashyap and Aamir Khan, who gave him opportunities "at the right time."

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the actor talked about the impact of Aamir Khan and Anurag Kashyap, the time when he was disillusioned about being an actor, and his gender-sensitive characters in Dhadak 2 and Monkey Man.

Aamir Khan vs Anurag Kashyap Impact

Asked who deserves more credit for his career—Anurag Kashyap or Aamir Khan—the actor tells NDTV, "Both. I am thankful to Aamir for giving me an opportunity before I met Anurag (Kashyap). Most of the memes come from Gangs of Wasseypur featuring me, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Pankaj Tripathi. They gave me opportunities at the right time when I needed them. I have huge respect for both of them."

In the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which cemented the actor's reputation in the industry, he played Nandkishore Awasthi. In Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, Vipin Sharma played Ehsaan Qureshi.

Is Vipin Sharma A Star Or An Actor?

Vipin Sharma, who started his journey in the 80s, left the film industry and moved to Canada at one point. He also did odd jobs, like cutting meat at shops. But what drove him to quit acting?

"I was disillusioned by the idea of acting, the industry, and the whole thing. Most importantly, I wasn't sure if I was an actor. The inner confidence was not there. I was confused. At times, I felt I didn't even know what acting was. There's an inner 'yes' that comes from within. That was missing," Vipin Sharma tells us.

When asked if he feels he's an actor or a star, Vipin Sharma burst into loud laughter. "I am an actor. But we are all stars in our own way. Some people treat us like stars. But I am an actor first."

"I Didn't Feel Inhibited While Launda Dancing In Dhadak 2"

In Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, Vipin Sharma played the character of a launda dancer. Explaining the difference between a cross-dresser and a launda dancer, the actor tells NDTV, "I was not a cross-dresser in the film. In Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, men dance like launda dancers. For me, the exciting part was that I could lip-sync a song and perform on screen. I love to dance. I didn't feel inhibited while performing as a launda dancer."

In Dev Patel's Monkey Man, Vipin Sharma played a transgender character. "Alpha is generous, gracious, and kind."

Recently, Vipin Sharma was seen in two highly anticipated back-to-back sequels. In Maharani 4, he played the role of Prime Minister, while in The Family Man 4, the actor played a government official.

