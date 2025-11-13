Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Father Banned Him From Visiting Home After He Was Beaten Up In Films: "Stop Coming Here"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about how his father once asked him not to come home, as he was tired of seeing the actor getting beaten up in every film. Nawazuddin named his early films, such as Sarfarosh﻿ and Munna Bhai MBBS﻿, where the onscreen beatings deeply troubled his father.

What's Happening

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently in conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, where he revealed why his father disliked the kinds of characters he was playing.

The actor said, "In the beginning, I was always getting beaten up in films. In Sarfarosh﻿, my first movie, I was beaten. In Munna Bhai MBBS﻿, the same thing happened. I was a thief, a pickpocket, always on the receiving end. People from my village would tell my father, 'Your son is always getting beaten in movies.' He was very tense about it."

Nawazuddin continued, "We are from Western UP, where everyone has a lot of pride. He asked me, 'Why do you keep doing such roles?' I told him, 'I don't get anything else; I'm trying.' He then said, 'Then stop coming here after getting beaten up.' I was so upset that I didn't visit my village for three years."

How Gangs of Wasseypur﻿ Got Nawazuddin His Father's Acceptance

It was Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur﻿ that made Nawazuddin Siddiqui a household name. The actor recalled how his father was finally happy and even appreciated his role as an onscreen gangster.

Nawazuddin said, "After the film, I went back to my village and asked my father, 'So, what do you think now?' He smiled and said, 'Yes, this time you did a good job.'"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Thamma﻿, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

In A Nutshell

