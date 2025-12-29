<i>The Raja Saab</i> Director's Bold Promise To Prabhas Fans: "Come To My House And Question Me If You're Disappointed"

Helmed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Ahead of its big-screen release, the makers recently held a pre-release event where the director made a solid promise to the audience.

Maruthi's Bold Promise To Prabhas Fans

Maruthi said at the event, "If even 1% of you are disappointed in the film - both Rebel Star fans and family - you can come to my house and question me: Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur!"

Earlier, in a video message shared on the film's official X page, Maruthi spoke about Prabhas. He said, "Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything... it is a great episode... and has never been seen on Indian screen."

Malavika Mohanan, who also attended the pre-release event, praised Prabhas, saying, "You are one of the sweetest people I have ever worked with. Thank you - truly, thank you for that."

She also expressed her gratitude to Maruthi, adding, "Maruthi sir, thank you for giving me Bhairavi. Most directors give their actresses only songs and romance, but you gave me songs, romance, comedy, drama and action - in a film that stars the Action King. Thank you so much for that."

Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 9, coinciding with Sankranti.



