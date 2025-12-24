Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence On Hyderabad Mobbing After Actor Sivaji's Comments: 'Blaming The Victim Is Manipulation'

Last week, actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and manhandled as she exited The Raja Saab song launch event in Hyderabad. This incident has left the Internet deeply disturbed watching the viral clips where Nidhhi looked visibly shaken as she clutched onto her dupatta. Meanwhile, actor Sivaji's comments on women's dressing at the Dhandoraa pre-release event received severe backlash.

Earlier today, Sivaji furthermore corroborated that his comment was influenced by the recent Nidhhi Agerwal event, referring to which he said, "She was wearing an off-shoulder dress; she is a very nice girl, but a huge crowd fell on her."

Now Nidhhi Agerwal has broken her silence on the ongoing controversy, taking to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself captioned, "Blaming the victim is manipulation."

What Happened At The Raja Saab Event

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been making headlines since its announcement. Last week on Wednesday, the makers launched the song Sahana Sahana at an event in Hyderabad. However, the celebration took a chaotic turn when actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans while exiting the venue.

Nidhhi, who stars opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film, was surrounded by an unruly crowd at Lulu Mall after the song launch. Videos circulating online showed the actress struggling to reach her car as fans breached security in a rush to click selfies.

One viral video shows Nidhhi visibly distressed, clutching her dupatta tightly while security personnel attempt to push the crowd back and create a safe path for her.

What Sivaji Said

The controversy began when Sivaji, who recently played the antagonist in Court, addressed the audience while praising the female host for wearing a saree. What followed, however, was an unsolicited rant about how women, particularly heroines, should dress.

Speaking in Telugu, the actor said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

Continuing his monologue, Sivaji added, "A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart." He also cited examples of yesteryear actresses and Rashmika Mandanna, suggesting that they are respected not only for their work but also for what he described as their "modest" dressing.

He concluded his address by stating, "Freedom is precious-don't lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

The comments were met with immediate criticism online, with many calling them regressive and inappropriate for a public platform.

Sivaji's Apology Leading To Nidhhi Agerwal's Mobbing Incident

Taking to X, Sivaji shared a video message expressing regret over his statements made at the Dhandoraa pre-release event held on Monday.

He said, "I should not have used unparliamentary words. I was not speaking about all women. I only said maybe actresses wouldn't be made to feel uncomfortable if they dressed carefully. The intention wasn't to demean anyone, but because I used such words, I sincerely apologise."

"I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night," he wrote, acknowledging the hurt his remarks caused.

Soon after his apology, the actor spoke to ANI. Sivaji explained that during the event, he meant to urge women to dress appropriately when appearing in public. He acknowledged that he had used two unparliamentary words in his speech, for which he later apologised.

Explaining the context behind his remarks, the actor referred to an incident at a Lulu Mall in Hyderabad a week earlier, where actress Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly shaken after being surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd during the promotional event for her upcoming film The Raja Saab.

"My influence was the incident at Lulu Mall a week ago. Nidhhi Agerwal went to a function. There was a big mob, and they started pulling. She was wearing an off-shoulder dress; she is a very nice girl, but a huge crowd fell on her. I saw her face-she was so embarrassed. That is why I felt I had to address this," Sivaji added.

"My apologies for whatever I spoke about regarding the safety of heroines yesterday at the Dhandoraa pre-release event. My intention was good, but those two words were not correct. I totally regret it. I always believe that a woman is Maha Shakti. Without Amma, there is no world. I offer my heartfelt apology for hurting your feelings. My intention was good, but those two words were wrong," his note read.

Unconvinced by the apology, the Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and summoned Sivaji for an enquiry on December 27, 2025.

