Day After Apology Video, Actor Sivaji Brings Up Nidhhi Agerwal Hyderabad Mobbing In U-Turn

Telugu actor Sivaji has clarified that his comments on women's clothing were intended to convey a broader social concern after he faced backlash for his remarks at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa.

What Sivaji Said At The Event?

The controversy began when Sivaji addressed the audience while praising the female host for wearing a saree.

Speaking in Telugu, the actor said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

He concluded by stating, "Freedom is precious-don't lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

Sivaji Makes A U-Turn After Apology

Speaking to ANI, Sivaji explained that during the event, he meant to urge women to dress appropriately when appearing in public. He acknowledged that he had used two unparliamentary words in his speech, for which he later apologised.

"At the Dhandoraa pre-release event, I said don't wear bad dresses, wear nice dresses. If you want to go out in public, go in a nice dress. At the same time, I used two unparliamentary words, and I said sorry. But whatever I said, I stand by my statement. I sincerely apologise to all the women who were affected," Sivaji said.

Sivaji Brings Up Nidhhi Agerwal Hyderabad Mobbing To Defend Himself

Explaining the context behind his remarks, the actor referred to an incident at a Lulu Mall in Hyderabad a week earlier, where actress Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly shaken after being surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd during the promotional event of her upcoming film The Raja Saab.

"My influence was the incident at Lulu Mall a week ago. Nidhhi Agerwal went to a function. There was a big mob, and they started pulling. She was wearing a sleeveless dress; she is a very nice girl, but a huge crowd fell on her. I saw her face - she was so embarrassed. That is why I felt I had to address this," Sivaji added.

Nidhhi Agerwal's Outfit At The Event

At the promotional event for her upcoming film, The Raja Saab, at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, Nidhhi Agerwal turned heads in an off-shoulder dress.

Sivaji's Public Apology

Earlier, Sivaji had issued a public apology acknowledging that his words were inappropriate.

I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.@itsmaatelugu pic.twitter.com/8zDPaClqWT — Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) December 23, 2025

"My apologies for whatever I spoke about regarding the safety of heroines yesterday at the Dhandoraa pre-release event. My intention was good, but those two words were not correct. I totally regret it. I always believe that a woman is Maha Shakti. Without Amma, there is no world. I offer my heartfelt apology for hurting your feelings. My intention was good, but those two words were wrong," he said in his video message.

Unconvinced by the apology, the Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and summoned Sivaji for an enquiry on December 27, 2025.

The controversy has since sparked a wider debate on social media.

