Ram Gopal Varma Calls Out "Uncouth, Dirty Guy" Sivaji Over His Comment On Actresses' Clothing: "You Can Put Your Opinions Where They Belong"

Ram Gopal Varma has never been one to mince words, and the filmmaker once again found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after strongly criticising Telugu actor Sivaji for his remarks on women's clothing.

Sivaji's comments, made during a recent pre-release event, sparked widespread outrage, with several celebrities and netizens calling them misogynistic and deeply regressive.

The controversy has since snowballed, drawing sharp reactions from voices across the film industry, including Chinmayi Sripada, Manchu Manoj, Lakshmi Manchu and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Ram Gopal Varma On Sivaji's Misogynistic Remarks

Ram Gopal Varma took to X to publicly condemn Sivaji's comments.

He wrote on X, "I don't know that fellow's full name and hence I am commenting here... Hey Sivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear an uncouth, dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong."

What Sivaji Said At The Pre-Release Event

Telugu actor Sivaji, who recently played the antagonist in Court, triggered the controversy during the pre-release event of Dhandora. While appreciating the female host for wearing a saree, the actor went on an unsolicited rant about women's clothing choices.

Speaking in Telugu, he said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets." He also used derogatory words for women who dress differently and claimed that while they may be praised publicly, they are mocked privately.

Continuing his monologue, Sivaji added, "A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart." He further cited examples of yesteryear actresses and Rashmika Mandanna, stating that they are respected for both their work and their "modest" dressing.

He concluded by saying, "Freedom is precious-don't lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

Celebrities React To Sivaji's Statements

Several celebrities from the South film industry openly condemned Sivaji's comments, calling them harmful and outdated. Singer Chinmayi Sripada accused the actor of deliberately making provocative statements to attract attention.

She wrote on X that it was "Men commenting on women and what they should wear to rage-promote films in a society that hates women." She further criticised his language, calling it something "incels use", and added, "Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys." Chinmayi also questioned why cultural standards are selectively imposed on women.

Actor Manchu Manoj also issued a strong statement, saying, "This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable. Respect and accountability should start with individual behaviour, not by shaming women for how they dress. Public figures must speak responsibly, especially when their words influence society."

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj echoed similar sentiments, posting "In light of recent comments made on a public platform about how women 'should' dress.. here's a reminder. Interesting how some people confuse control with concern and judgment with 'protection. A woman's clothing is a personal choice.. it isn't directed at anyone and it harms no one."

Sivaji's remarks have reignited a larger conversation about misogyny, moral policing and accountability in the entertainment industry.

