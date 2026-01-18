Ram Gopal Varma Predicts <i>Dhurandhar 2's</i> Success: "It Will Be The Biggest Multi-Starrer Ever"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office. Even six weeks after release, the Ranveer Singh-led film is breaking records. The unprecedented success has now prompted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to predict the massive success of its sequel.

Calling it the biggest multi-starrer in the history of Indian cinema, the filmmaker elaborated on the true meaning of "stardom" in a long post on X.

He wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audience's mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about.”

“In the 1st part, the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars, and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about

In the 1st… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2026

When Ram Gopal Varma Said Dhurandhar Is A ‘Nightmare' For Many

This is not the first time Ram Gopal Varma has praised Dhurandhar for its potential. Days after the movie hit theatres on December 5, the filmmaker penned a long note highlighting the epic action thriller's journey to become the biggest Hindi film ever.

In a post on X, he pointed out how the movie is challenging various narratives in the industry and wrote, "Whenever a pathbreaking and monstrous hit like #Dhurandhar comes, the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match its standards. So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films.”

He continued, “This is even more true of all the so-called pan-India biggies, which are right now under various stages of production. They were all written and mounted, modeled on the films made before #Dhurandhar, which is the exact opposite of what they all believed would work. What's even more worrisome is that #dhurandhar, apart from being an omega hit, is also the most discussed film of the last 50 years.”

Whenever a path breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes , the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match it's standards ..So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 25, 2025

Dhurandhar's Box Office Collection So Far

Dhurandhar has collected Rs 871.90 crore at the domestic box office. It seems to be in no mood to stop, showing Bollywood's dominance over pan-India cinema. The film also stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and others in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: "Akshaye Khanna Is 10/10, Ranveer Singh Is 100/10": Suniel Shetty To NDTV On Dhurandhar