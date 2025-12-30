Ram Gopal Varma Says <i>Dhurandhar</i> Kicked Back South Cinema's "Invasion" Of Bollywood: "Second Part Will Terrify Them"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is undeniably having its moment. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has been grabbing headlines ever since its release. Ram Gopal Varma has been one of the filmmakers out there who has been consistently vocal in his praise for the Aditya Dhar directorial. In his latest X post, he has stated how the film has "kicked back" the Southies invasion into Bollywood.

He wrote, "THE FIREBALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2...From what I saw of the 2nd part, if the 1st SCARED them, the 2nd will TERRIFY them."

When Ram Gopal Varma Revealed His Favourite Dhurandhar Scene

In conversation with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Ram Gopal Varma revealed his favourite scene from the film where Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) realises that he (Ranveer Singh's character Humza) is a traitor, and that leads to a fight sequence in the car.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "That's one of the most exciting things I've seen in recent times. But if you compare it with Company where Ajay Devgn kills that guy from the back, you know, he just tells him he has no choice but to kill him and not leave a witness, because that guy might come after for revenge. That's a very emotional thing, where he explains, and when he shoots him, it will be just like lifting his arm and giving an injection. That's exactly what I told Ajay when I was shooting."

Ram Gopal Varma On His Learnings From Dhurandhar

Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma shared a note praising Dhurandhar. The filmmaker spoke about the "new learnings" he took away from Aditya Dhar's ambitious directorial debut. In his note, Ram Gopal Varma even drew a comparison between Aditya Dhar and legendary American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, while also reflecting on his own journey and approach to filmmaking.

"From Coppola I learnt intense closeted drama," he said, adding that while he used this approach in films like Satya, Company and Sarkar, Dhurandhar shows how it can work "far more effectively with scale."

One thing that impressed him deeply was the way the film trusts its audience. "Writing scenes assuming the audience will feel even before they understand is a new one," Ram Gopal Varma noted. He also praised how Dhurandhar handles heroism. "Dhurandhar invents a never-before-seen...new kind of elevation in creating flawed but consequence-driven heroes," he said.

The filmmaker was equally struck by how the stars blend into the story. "Making a star disappear into the story is a new one," he wrote. On action and violence, Ram Gopal Varma admitted he learned something important. "Violence should hurt the viewer, not just entertain them," he said, calling the film's approach a "must learn lesson".

Ram Gopal Varma also spoke about the film's structure and sound design. He said Dhurandhar proves that "uneven and fractured narratives can command attention" and praised how sound and music become "lead psychological forces even more powerful than dialogue".

Towards the end, Ram Gopal Varma used a quote by Russian-American writer and philosopher Ayn Rand. "I don't need to grow by myself, but I need to catch up with what others have become," he wrote. Signing off, he thanked Aditya Dhar directly, calling him "the new Ayn Rand of my life."

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The spy-action thriller follows India's Intelligence Bureau as it creates a deep-cover operative to infiltrate Karachi's dangerous Lyari underworld and dismantle a terror nexus involving Pakistani gangs and the ISI, set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack.

