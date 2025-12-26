Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma Reveals His Favourite <i>Dhurandhar</i> Scene Featuring Ranveer Singh And Akshaye Khanna

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is undeniably having its moment. One of the filmmakers who has been most vocal in his praise for the film is Ram Gopal Varma.

In conversation with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Ram Gopal Varma revealed his favourite scene from the film where Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) realises that he (Ranveer Singh's character Humza) is a traitor, and that leads to a fight sequence in the car.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "That's one of the most exciting things I've seen in recent times. But if you compare it with the Company where Ajay Devgn kills that guy from the back, you know, he just tells him he has no choice but to kill him and not leave a witness, because that guy might come after for revenge. That's a very emotional thing, where he explains, and when he shoots him, it will be just like lifting his arm and giving an injection. That's exactly what I told Ajay when I was shooting."

Why RGV Called Dhurandhar A Quantum Leap

Back on December 19, Ram Gopal Varma shared his first post in appreciation of Dhurandhar.

In a series of lengthy posts on X, Varma described the film as a "quantum leap" and lauded Dhar for redefining storytelling and cinematic craft.

In this exclusive conversation, the filmmaker gave more context to his statement.

He said, "We see a lot of blockbusters. Every once in a while, something comes and breaks the previous records. We call it mass or class. But I feel in many ways just calling it a blockbuster is shortchanging it. It has a very familiar template. It's not really great, unheard-of storytelling or anything, but it's a regular template film. There's a hero, a villain, and there is a patriotism angle, relationship, and loyalty; all of them are there. But I think the way Aditya Dhar has treated it, cinematically speaking, you know, it is something else."

He elaborated that not a single character in Dhurandhar is "lesser than the main hero". Calling it a polar opposite step of what Pan-Indian filmmakers usually do, Ram Gopal Varma added, "Every incident, every scene, is treated to give a claptrap and people to cheer in the theatre, and the slow motion walks and all that being avoided."

"Aditya Dhar took it far beyond what I try to do in Satya, and that is what cinema should be about. Yeah, you're constantly pushing the limits and pushing the storytelling. That is what I think is making this (film earn) Rs 1,000 crore possible," concluded Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV's Many Posts Praising Dhurandhar

Ram Gopal Varma has been consistent in applauding Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar's vision for it.

On Friday, the filmmaker shared another note on X. In his post, he wrote, "#Dhurandhar will be like a HORROR FILM for all those FILMMAKERS who cannot make a film with such BRILLIANCE, INTELLIGENCE, INTEGRITY and CRAFT."

In yet another detailed note on X, Ram Gopal Varma further elaborated on his admiration for Dhurandhar. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, "Whenever a path-breaking and monstrous hit like #Dhurandhar comes, the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match its standards. So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films."

Earlier today, he put up another post where the filmmaker spoke about the "new learnings" he took away from Aditya Dhar's ambitious directorial. In his note, Ram Gopal Varma even drew a comparison between Aditya Dhar and legendary American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, while also reflecting on his own journey and approach to filmmaking.

"From Coppola I learnt intense closeted drama," he said, adding that while he used this approach in films like Satya, Company and Sarkar, Dhurandhar shows how it can work "far more effectively with scale".

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The spy-action thriller follows India's Intelligence Bureau as it creates a deep-cover operative to infiltrate Karachi's dangerous Lyari underworld and dismantle a terror nexus involving Pakistani gangs and the ISI, set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar Success A "Warning" To Film Industry, Fanboy Aditya Dhar "Feels Seen"