<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas's Film Is At Rs 141 Crore And Counting

The box office performance of The Raja Saab continues to slow down with each passing day. On Day 13, the film, headlined by Prabhas, collected ₹48 lakh at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. With this, the horror-comedy's total domestic earnings now stand at ₹141.98 crore.

The report further noted that the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 14.29% on January 21. Morning shows registered 15.02% occupancy, which dipped to 12.81% in the afternoon. Evening shows saw a marginal uptick at 14.63%, while night shows followed closely with an occupancy of 14.7%.

In addition to Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu in important roles.

The movie follows the story of Raja Saab, a simple village man played by Prabhas, who lives with his grandmother. She is suffering from Alzheimer's and believes her husband will return home after finishing an important task.

Things take an unexpected turn when Raja Saab meets a man who looks exactly like his grandfather. Seeing his grandmother's emotional state, he decides to bring the elderly couple together again. That one decision changes everything and leads to a story filled with emotions, surprises and a hint of the supernatural.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave The Raja Saab 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The Raja Saab is part a grandmother-grandson drama, part an evil spirit story and part pure drivel in which the titular character is pitted against an occult force that is too big for him to tame until a way out is inevitably found in the climax.” Click here to read the full review.

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab is available for screening in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Raja Saab is produced by IVY Entertainment and People Media Factory.