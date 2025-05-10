Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Reprising His Role In <i>Bajrangi Bhaijaan</i> Sequel: "It Depends On The Makers"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra. Writer V Vijayendra Prasad discussed a sequel with Salman Khan recently. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played Chand Nawab, commented on sequel rumors.

The 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, is one of Salman Khan's finest films to date. The film also had Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Recently, the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, V Vijayendra Prasad, revealed that he had met Salman Khan to discuss the story for a possible sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Chand Nawab, a Pakistani reporter, in the film.Nawazuddin's character Chand Nawab was based on the eponymous Pakistani reporter who went viral for his piece-to-camera on Eid celebrations in Karachi in 2008.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin responded to the rumours, "I don't have any information on a sequel being made. It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I cannot be 'main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo.' It doesn't work like that. Agar unki zaroorat hogi, toh hum haazir ho jayenge."

The plot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around a Hindu man played by Salman Khan, who goes out of his way to help a mute Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) to find her way back home after she gets lost in India. The film was applauded both for its critical and commercial success.

In the same interview, Nawazuddin was also asked about being a part of Gangs Of Wasseypur's third instalment, to which he said, "Film banegi hi nahi. Woh director (Anurag Kashyap) hi nahi chahta. The good thing about Anurag is that he is not stuck in nostalgia. He is someone (who believes that) once it's done, it's done. Move on."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had his OTT film Costao released last week. The biographical crime drama is directed by Sejal Shah and has received a positive response from the viewers.



