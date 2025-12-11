Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Exes Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Join Hema Malini To Pay Respects To Film Icon

Veteran actor, BJP MP and Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, hosted a prayer meeting today at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, for the late film icon who died on November 24, at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

Esha Deol and her former husband, Bharat Takhtani, arrived at Dharmendra's prayer meeting in Delhi. Ahana Deol's husband, Vaibhav Vohra, also joined the family at the gathering.

About Today's Prayer Gathering

The prayer meeting comes days after what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday (December 8). This is the second prayer meeting for Dharmendra and saw attendance from political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut, Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of Dharmendra. Hema Malini and her daughters were seen paying their respects with folded hands.

Hema Malini remembered her husband, Dharmendra, at the prayer meeting and delivered a heartfelt speech.

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet Hosted By The Deols

The first prayer meeting, held on November 27, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, was hosted by the Deol family and saw an overwhelming turnout from the film fraternity. At the entrance, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other members of the family, stood with folded hands, expressing gratitude as friends and colleagues arrived to pay homage.

The tribute concluded with a musical segment by Sonu Nigam, who performed some of Dharmendra's most cherished songs, including Aa Ja Jaane Wale, Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, and Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain.

Among the celebrities who attended were Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, and several others.

While many made their way to Taj Lands End, some chose to visit Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence to personally extend their condolences. Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan, and Sunita Ahuja, with her son Yashvardhan, were among those who met the actress privately.

Before the Delhi prayer meeting, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her home in memory of Dharmendra.