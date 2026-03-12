An Unseen Pic Featuring Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia From Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur's Wedding

Actor Kritika Kamra and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur got married in an intimate ceremony at Gaurav's Mumbai home on March 11. After the wedding, the newlyweds posed for shutterbugs outside their home and distributed sweets to them. Farhan Akhtar, the Arora sisters—Malaika and Amrita—Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, designer Masaba Gupta, and Rhea Chakraborty attended the homely wedding yesterday.

Pictures from the celebrations have made their way onto social media. The couple will host another party for their friends in Mumbai today.

Amrita Arora re-shared a fun-filled picture on her Instagram Stories. The picture features the couple of the moment, Malaika, Amrita, Neha, Masaba, and Rhea. They are seen having a blast with the newlyweds.

For her wedding, Kritika Kamra wore a classic red silk-satin saree, while the groom chose a classic ivory bandhgala.

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik shared some breathtakingly beautiful shots of the couple on his Instagram page.

Take a look:

Kritika Made Her Relationship Instagram Official

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared goofy pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

Kritika's caption was a cheeky nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025.

The actress will reportedly next appear in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.