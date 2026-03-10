Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur's Invite For 'The Party, After' Goes Viral A Day Before Wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will get married in an intimate registry ceremony at the cricket commentator's Mumbai home tomorrow. A day before the wedding, their unconventional wedding invite has been doing the rounds on social media.

Ditching the traditional way of inviting guests, Kritika and Gaurav let their personalities shine through the invite.

Calling the March 12 celebrations 'The Party, After', the couple wrote: "We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows." The invite was signed by Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra.

It also mentioned the date and time of the celebrations.

Prominent names from the sports and entertainment worlds are expected to attend.

Before the couple confirmed the news, sources close to them told NDTV: "Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are: warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The party on the 12th is being planned with great thought in Mumbai, beautifully capturing their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings."

Kritika Made Her Relationship Instagram Official

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared goofy pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

Kritika's caption was a cheeky nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025.

The actress will reportedly next appear in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.