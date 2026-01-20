Unseen Video Of Dharmendra And Hema Malini Singing Together Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. The industry has been mourning his loss. Hema Malini has shared several heartfelt notes to cherish the memories as she navigates the pain of losing her life partner. Now, a clip of Hema Malini and Dharmendra has been making the rounds, in which the two are seen humming the tune of Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi from their 1981 film Aas Paas.

The video, shot in July 2025, was shared recently by RJ Anirudh Chawla.

The Post

RJ Anirudh Chawla captioned the post, "Hello hi aay haay. Diaries of the DREAM GIRL'S DREAM RUN CONCERT! TUM JO CHALE GAYE TO HOGI BADI KHARABI. Kitne sahi alfaz Dharam ji ke liye. Unforgettable moments with Hema Malini ji and Dharmendra ji, as we sang their superhit song, DARIYA MEIN PHENK DO CHABI, from AAS PAAS together!"

The post continued, "This emotional musical meeting happened 4 months before Dharam ji passed away, when I met him to take his blessings for my Canada Concert tour and Book with Hema ji in July 2025! TAB KYA PATA THA, UNSE AAKHRI MULAQAT HOGI!"

Internet Reactions

Fans were elated and commented on the lovely video.

One person wrote, "Beautiful memories."

Someone else mentioned, "Aas Paas is my most favourite movie in my favourite jodi in the Bollywood industry."

Another Internet user added, "Aas Paas is such a beautiful movie."

Some other comments read, "Miss you, Dharmendra ji" and "Their happy faces."

Hema Malini And Dharmendra Films

Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared screen space in several films, such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, The Burning Train, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Raja Jani and Naya Zamana.

Dharmendra's Prayer Meetings

The first prayer meeting, held on November at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, was hosted by the Deol family and saw an overwhelming turnout from the film fraternity. At the entrance, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other family members, stood with folded hands, expressing gratitude as friends and colleagues arrived to pay homage.

The tribute concluded with a musical segment by Sonu Nigam, who performed some of Dharmendra's most cherished songs, including Aa Ja Jaane Wale, Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai and Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain.

Among the celebrities who attended were Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi and several others.

While many made their way to Taj Lands End, some chose to visit Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence to personally extend their condolences. Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan and Sunita Ahuja, with her son Yashvardhan, were among those who met the actress privately.

Before the Delhi prayer meeting, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her home in memory of Dharmendra.

Hema Malini hosted a prayer meeting at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, on December 11.

Esha Deol and her former husband, Bharat Takhtani, were present at Dharmendra's prayer meeting in Delhi. Ahana Deol's husband, Vaibhav Vohra, also joined the family at the gathering.

ALSO READ | Shobhaa De On Why Dharmendra "Richly Deserved" A State Funeral: 'If Sridevi Could Get It, He Should Have Too'