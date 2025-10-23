Amar Kaushik On Why Aneet Padda Is Perfect For <i>Shakti Shalini</i>: "We Saw Her In <i>Saiyaara</i>, She Suits The Part"

After constant speculation surrounding the female lead for Shakti Shalini, yet another title from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the makers finally confirmed Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame as the leading lady. The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, accompanying the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Recently, Amar Kaushik, who has played a pivotal role in Maddock's horror-comedy verse and also produced Thamma, opened up about what led to casting Aneet Padda in the film.

What's Happening

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik revealed what led to bringing Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation after Saiyaara, on board for Shakti Shalini.

He said, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

Amar Kaushik added, "The shooting will commence in January 2026."

Amar Kaushik On 2026 Releases From The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe

Earlier, Bhediya 2 and Chamunda were said to release in 2026, as per the Maddock Horror-Comedy universe. However, Amar Kaushik shared that as of now, Shakti Shalini will be the only release in 2026.

He elaborated, "There might be just one film (from the universe in 2026). We feel that there should not be an overdose, and we should not give too many films in a short period. Hence, as of now, the plan is to only bring Shakti Shalini next year."

Furthermore, he also said that the discussion for who will direct Shakti Shalini is still on.

Background

Since 2018, Maddock Films has meticulously built its Horror Comedy Universe, starting with Stree. The franchise has since expanded with Bhediya (based on a shape-shifting werewolf legend from Arunachal Pradesh) and Munjya (centred around a mischievous creature from Marathi folklore).

The latest addition, Thamma, described as "a bloody love story", sees Ayushmann Khurrana as a historian-turned-vampire who falls for Rashmika Mandanna's character, Tadaka. By attaching the Shakti Shalini teaser to Thamma, Maddock Films has signalled the next phase of its cinematic universe.

With Aneet Padda now leading the charge, Shakti Shalini promises to be a high-octane myth-meets-horror spectacle, set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

In A Nutshell

Amar Kaushik opened up about why Aneet Padda seemed perfect for Shakti Shalini. He also shared that filming begins in January 2026.

