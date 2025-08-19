<i>Thama Teaser</i>: Internet's Verdict On Rashmika-Ayushmann Film - "Cheap Copy Of Twilight"

The much-awaited teaser of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama released today. The latest offering from Dinesh Vijan's horror universe opened to mixed reviews from the Internet. The teaser of Thama has every stock ingredients from the horror universe lookbook - a folklore reference, a vampire, an item song (This time, featuring Malaika Arora) and a fresh new pair. The Internet, seemingly, disapproved of the teaser as it had huge expectations from it.

Breaking Down Internet's Reaction

A fan wrote, "Downfall Of Stree Universe," dismantling Rashmika's entry into the universe following the footsteps of Shraddha Kapoor.

Another fan wrote, "This is what i expected, though the visuals could have been better, it seems they saved the best for Mahayudh #"

Drawing a parallel with Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bungla, A fan wrote, "#Thama poster didn't match quality of #AkshayKumar Sir's Bhoot Bungla movie posters. Man this movie could have been riot at the Box office if it got diwali release like thama. But now we have to wait till next year April."

#Thama poster didn't match quality of #AkshayKumar Sir's Bhoot Bungla movie posters. Man this movie could have been riot at the Box office if it got diwali release like thama. But now we have to wait till next year April😭😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/xwGHhP73sX — axay patel 🔥🔥 (@akkiDhoni2) August 18, 2025

Another fan wrote, "Delivers exactly what you'd expect from this universe. Now that it's leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time... and Nawaz, please don't go overboard with the acting. #Thama"

Delivers exactly what you'd expect from this universe. Now that it's leaning more into the fantasy side, I just hope the VFX-CGI stays consistent. Wishing for a more mature tone this time… and Nawaz, please don't go overboard with the acting. #Thama pic.twitter.com/ukaeJMTCLG — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) August 19, 2025

Another fan wrote, "Presenting another copy paste from #bollywood, sab utarva dete hai. Cheap copy of Twilight in form of #Thama #ThamaThisDiwali."

For some, Nawazuddin Siddiqui' is the USP of the teaser. For others, "Cringe Nawaz, weird grading, boring teaser... #Thama already feels like the weakest link in the Maddock Cinematic Universe."

Cringe Nawaz, weird grading, boring teaser… #Thama already feels like the weakest link in the Maddock Cinematic Universe#ThamaThisDiwali #ThamaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gKEKwftm5g — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 19, 2025

About Thama

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the screenplay has been written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, Suresh Mathew. Apart from the lead cast, Paresh Rawal will play a pivotal role in the film. The film will release on Diwali, this year.