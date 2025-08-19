Apoorva Mukhija's Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Her Of Cheating, Bullying: "Never Try To Gain Sympathy By Fabricating Lies Or..."

Apporva Mukhija AKA The Rebel Kid has been labelled as cheat and a bully by her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya recently. Without taking any name, Utsav shared a video of a song (sung by himself) where he accused Apoorva of cheating on him. He said she wanted to get back for content. He claimed that she only called him "ghatiya" publicly for more social media engagement.

What's Happening

Utsav Dahiya wrote in the caption, "Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone's character online. Having a big following doesn't give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others."

He added, "When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency, hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told, "You're a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her." So here's a message from that 'nobody': you tried your level best (and I won't lie, it wasn't easy), but I'm still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh."

Apoorva and Utsav announced their breakup in January this year. Following the break-up, Apoorva took digs at Utsav and accused him of cheating and abusing without taking any name.

This time, Utsav called the shots and replied back to her using her coin.

About India's Got Latent Row

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in troubles after he made a controversial remark about parents and sex. During his appearance on India's Got Latent show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." The Internet heavily schooled him after the comments went viral and multiple police complaints were filed against him. Apporva, who was on the panel as well, also faced legal consequences. She said she had to move out of her Mumbai house following the row.